Lance On Jordan Practicing With Hornets: “I’m Going To Try To Get Up In Him”

Michael Jordan is owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He’s also a six-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, and considered by most to be the greatest basketball player of all-time. Jordan hasn’t been shy to practice with his team in the past, and reports from those closed-door sessions are always and predictably glowing: “MJ took Michael Kidd-Gilchist to school!” is a rough approximation of a common refrain. Offseason addition Lance Stephenson, though, plans to put Jordan’s practice success to the test this season.

At Hornets media day, Stephenson hardly backed away from challenging His Airness when the time inevitably comes.

Lance said he's heard how Jordan hits the practice court at times. If he does now, "I'm going to try to get up in him." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) September 29, 2014

They don’t call him Born Ready for nothing. We can’t wait to hear how Jordan responds on the floor.

Could MJ take Lance?

