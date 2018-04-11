The Pacers Allowed An Easy Dunk Because Lance Stephenson Was Celebrating Blocking Dwight Howard

#Dwight Howard
04.10.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Lance Stephenson is a really unique basketball player, if only because his high points involve him doing something absolutely spectacular and his low points are quite funny. This happens with everyone, but with Stephenson, he oftentimes exists in a space where there’s no gray area.

Take, for example, this sequence from Tuesday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets. Stephenson did something really bad, then made up for it in a brilliant way, then did another really bad thing all in the span of a few seconds.

In an attempt to initiate a fast break, Stephenson threw a pass that got intercepted. Charlotte then got the ball up ahead to Dwight Howard, who looked like he was going to get an easy two points.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSDWIGHT HOWARDINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONMICHAEL KIDD-GILCHRIST

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP