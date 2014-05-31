You Shouldn’t Ever Piss Off Udonis Haslem

As we’ve already shown you a couple of times, Lance Stephenson was embroiled in a number of different incidents during Game 6, despite his GM/mentor, Larry Bird, cautioning him to leave the crap hijinks off the court. Heat power forward Udonis Haslem had a different way of warning Stephenson to knock it off.

Haslem is an original gangster; he was a part of the Heat’s 2006 Title with a not-quite past-his-prime Shaq playing Robin to Dwyane Wade‘s Batman. Haslem always seemed like the gruff uncle that’ll cuff you on the head if you give your mom some backtalk growing up. As such, he decided to instill some caution in Lance after his antics early in Game 6.

Senior Editor of Guyism.com, Twitter user @WorldOfIsaac seems to think UD told Lance, “I’m going to f**k you up…I will,” but we read his lips to say: “I will f**k you up…That’s real.”

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Udonis to Lance: "I'm going to fuck you up…I will." https://t.co/E43W7FNyYX — World of Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) May 31, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Regardless of the diction, we’re really hoping to remain on the good graces of Haslem. We can’t be sure, but we don’t think Lance misbehaved after Haslem’s very “real” warning.

(Isaac, Guyism.com)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.