Lance Stephenson Regrets Jawing At LeBron James

It’s hard to avoid thinking, “Well, duh!” when you hear Lance Stephenson regrets the controversial comments he made before Game 4 in Miami. Stephenson said LeBron James‘ trash talking in Game 3 was “a sign of weakness,” and after this afternoon’s shootaround in Indiana before a pivotal Game 5 tonight, Stephenson remarked that he should have kept his mouth shut about the four-time MVP.

After Lance’s ill-timed comments, James put together a 32-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist gem that moved Miami within one game of a fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

When this morning’s shootaround concluded, Stephenson also alluded to Paul George‘s overt criticism of the refs. Following Indy’s Game 4 loss, PG was critical of the free throw disparity and claimed the Pacers outplayed the Heat. PG’s comments netted him a $25,000 fine.

Stephenson went on to say he and his teammate should have kept their thoughts private, and that it’s been a learning experience.

We agree.

The two Eastern Conference rivals — who have faced off in each of their last three postseason berths, with Miami victorious in all of them — play again tonight in Indiana. For the Pacers, it’s an elimination game; for the Heat, it’s the chance to make history as the first team since the ’84-’87 Celtics to make four consecutive NBA Finals.

(AP)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.