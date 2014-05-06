Lance Stephenson Throws Incredible Behind-The-Back Pass To Paul George

The Pacers didn’t have much to celebrate last night, but they did have the best highlight: Lance Stephenson‘s insane behind-the-back dish to Paul George. Off a loose ball, Born Ready scooped it up and in one fluid motion tossed it behind his back, perfectly leading PG24 to the rim. George finished with a three-point play.

Stephenson (12 points, six boards, two steals) had an up-and-down night but in the third quarter he was great, scoring a quick nine points and bringing Indiana back from a double-digit halftime deficit. That run from the Pacers, however, was the only real drama in an otherwise easy Washington win.

[RELATED: David West jumps all over Roy Hibbert for his terrible play]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.