Lance Stephenson Throws Incredible Behind-The-Back Pass To Paul George

#Paul George #Video
05.06.14 4 years ago

The Pacers didn’t have much to celebrate last night, but they did have the best highlight: Lance Stephenson‘s insane behind-the-back dish to Paul George. Off a loose ball, Born Ready scooped it up and in one fluid motion tossed it behind his back, perfectly leading PG24 to the rim. George finished with a three-point play.

Stephenson (12 points, six boards, two steals) had an up-and-down night but in the third quarter he was great, scoring a quick nine points and bringing Indiana back from a double-digit halftime deficit. That run from the Pacers, however, was the only real drama in an otherwise easy Washington win.

TOPICS#Paul George#Video
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONPAUL GEORGEvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

