Lance Stephenson Tries To Dunk On Chandler & Takes A Nasty Fall

#Video #New York Knicks
05.16.13 5 years ago

We love Lance Stephenson‘s aggression. With the rest of the Pacers playing in a daze tonight, Born Ready went hard to the rack in the first half, looking to cram one on Tyson Chandler. Instead, Chandler met him at the top and sent the young fella back. That looked like it hurt really, really bad.

via CBSSports.com

