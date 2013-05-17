Lance Stephenson Tries To Dunk On Chandler & Takes A Nasty Fall

We love Lance Stephenson‘s aggression. With the rest of the Pacers playing in a daze tonight, Born Ready went hard to the rack in the first half, looking to cram one on Tyson Chandler. Instead, Chandler met him at the top and sent the young fella back. That looked like it hurt really, really bad.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

via CBSSports.com

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook