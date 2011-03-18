Larry Bird Bobblehead Night!

What could you do tonight if you live in Portland, Maine? Well, if you want to take a break from watching March Madness, you should definitely be one of the first 1,000 people through the turnstiles for tonight’s Red Claws game against the Texas Legends in order to get your hands on a Larry Bird bobblehead. Thank us later…

“Larry Bird left an indelible mark on the Boston Celtics, the NBA and basketball as a whole,” says Red Claws President and General Manager Jon Jennings, who was an assistant coach for the Celtics when Bird was a player. “We are thrilled that Larry allowed us to produce this limited edition collectible, and we know that Red Claws fans will be proud to add it to their memorabilia collections.”

What's the best bobblehead in your collection?

