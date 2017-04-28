Larry Bird Is Reportedly Stepping Down As Indiana Pacers President

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have not reached the NBA Finals since the year 2000, and they made their most recent lackluster departure from the Playoffs on Sunday, when they were swept out of the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George an impending free agent in 2018, it was clear that some changes were likely on the horizon.

Those changes may have already begun, starting from the top down. Larry Bird, who has been team president since 2003, has apparently tendered his resignation, or will do so shortly.

On Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bird will no longer be serving as Pacers president, and that general manager Kevin Pritchard will be taking over.