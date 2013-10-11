Larry Bird Revealed To Have Colin Kaepernick & Joe Flacco’s McDonald’s Mighty Wings

McDonalds Joe Flacco Commercials
10.10.13 5 years ago

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember the McDonald’s commercial featuring Larry Bird and Michael Jordan playing an epic shooting contest for MJ’s Big Mac. “The Showdown” was a big hit for the ubiquitous fast food chain, and now they’ve filmed an NFL version between Super Bowl XLVII QB’s Joe Flacco and Colin Kaepernick; except, who’s got the Mighty Wings?.

There were a lot of suspects: both QB’s were suspects, the superfan, the cheerleader, the reporter, the groundskeeper and the mascot.

So which one was it?

Yeah, it’s Larry Bird, in the mascot costume. Here he is at the press conference to announce â€” in an Indiana monotone â€” he was the culprit:

If you’re wondering why Bird returned to helm the Pacers front office this summer, sitting through the filming of this McDonald’s promotion probably did it.

Here’s MJ and Bird in the Mickey D’s commercial we still enjoy watching today.

What do you think?

Around The Web

McDonalds Joe Flacco Commercials
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKCOMMERCIALSJOE FLACCOLarry BirdMCDONALDSWe Reminisce

