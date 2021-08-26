How Larry Nance Jr. Found His Voice By Helping Others

For Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr., the idea to raise money and awareness for local businesses last season came from a simple conversation in the team’s locker room.

“I started talking with one our trainers in the locker room about the NFL doing ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ and how it would be cool if the NBA did something like that and just going down that rabbit hole,” Nance told Dime. “Just brainstorming, really, to the point of where we realized it might really be possible.”

During the COVID-shortened 72-game season, Nance wore gear from various local businesses — ranging from restaurants to bike shops and everything in-between — and then auctioned off game worn jerseys, shoes, and other memorabilia after the game to raise money for said businesses. When Nance missed games due to injury and a non-COVID illness, teammates such as Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and Collin Sexton stepped up to auction off their gear.

“This is coming from someone that doesn’t just want to support you — I also know what’s going on,” Nance said about the project. “They can say ‘I’ve got a store in Broadview Heights’ or wherever, I actually go there and know where that’s at and I can help from a genuine perspective instead of just throwing some money around.”

“This is home for me,” Nance continued. “This community is somewhere that I grew up in. It’s somewhere that I want my daughter to grow up in and, if we have more children, I want them to grow up here. This community has been great to me. It’s all about supporting the people that have supported you, and that’s all of Cleveland, all of Northeast Ohio.”

Nance is also quick to thank his family and members of the Cavs organization credit for helping him manage the entire process. The project, he said, took “hours upon hours” of sorting shirts, unwrapping packages from possible businesses, coordinating calls, and more, to have it run for the entire season.