Larry Nance Sr. Asked The Cavs To Un-Retire His Number For His Son

Larry Nance Jr. has said goodbye to Los Angeles and the Lakers, and the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers now gets to wear wine and gold. But the story of what number he could have worn for the franchise is nearly as interesting as the long trade deadline saga that ended up shipping Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles.

Nance’s father, Larry Nance Sr., was a legend in Cleveland who had his number retired after eight seasons with the Cavaliers. Nance Jr. wore No. 7 in Los Angeles, but that’s also a retired number in Cleveland.

Eventually, he decided to wear 24 in Cleveland, but as it turns out his father’s number, 22, was made available to the new Cavalier. Larry Nance Sr. appeared on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo and was asked what happened when his son was traded to the franchise last week. Did the team offer Nance Jr. his father’s number?