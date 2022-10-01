The New Orleans Pelicans have made it a point to take care of some of their most important players this offseason. Both Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum have put pen to paper on new deals this summer — the former signed a 5-year deal worth up to $231 million, while the latter got a 2-year extension worth $64 million to keep him in town through 2026.

Now, it’s Larry Nance’s turn to get in on the fun. Marc Stein reported that the veteran frontcourt player and the team were on the verge of agreeing to a new contract, and right after that, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word that Nance will get a 2-year deal worth $21.6 million.

The Pelicans and versatile forward Larry Nance are nearing agreement a multiyear contract extension, league sources say. A deal is expected today. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 1, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million. pic.twitter.com/dZl6bewRxB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

The extension, tying Nance Jr. to the franchise through the 2024-2025 season, allows him to join key franchise players – including Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum — on long-term deals. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

Nance then confirmed that he’s sticking around in a tweet.

📍 NOLA — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 1, 2022

Nance and McCollum came to New Orleans alongside one another as part of the team’s big midseason trade last year. While injuries limited him to nine regular season games for the Pelicans, Nance brought his usual steady approach to the team in a role off the bench, averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.2 minutes per game. Now, he’ll remain with the team as they look to ascend in the Western Conference following last season’s run to a spot in the play-in tournament.