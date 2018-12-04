LeBron James Jr. Dominated In His Crossroads Debut With 27 Points

12.04.18 1 hour ago

YouTube/HoopJourney

Due to a California state rule, LeBron James Jr., affectionately known as Bronny, is not allowed to play high school varsity basketball this season, his first in Los Angeles, because he is a freshman. Instead, he’s relegated to unleashing unholy terror at the junior varsity level, and he did just that in his debut for Crossroads School.

Bronny, who is still just 14 but looks like a 22-year-old man, dropped 27 points on Monday night on an array of deep bombs, drives and yes, even a soul-crushing dunk. Some of the kids he was playing against look to barely measure over 4-feet tall, but no matter.

You play the competition in front of you, and Bronny paced Crossroads to a 61-48 victory with his proud father in attendance, as the Lakers had a convenient night off for him to check out his son’s high school debut.

Around The Web

TAGSCrossroadsLeBron James Jr.

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP