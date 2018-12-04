LeBron James Jr. Dominated In His Crossroads Debut With 27 Points

YouTube/HoopJourney

Due to a California state rule, LeBron James Jr., affectionately known as Bronny, is not allowed to play high school varsity basketball this season, his first in Los Angeles, because he is a freshman. Instead, he’s relegated to unleashing unholy terror at the junior varsity level, and he did just that in his debut for Crossroads School.

Bronny, who is still just 14 but looks like a 22-year-old man, dropped 27 points on Monday night on an array of deep bombs, drives and yes, even a soul-crushing dunk. Some of the kids he was playing against look to barely measure over 4-feet tall, but no matter.

You play the competition in front of you, and Bronny paced Crossroads to a 61-48 victory with his proud father in attendance, as the Lakers had a convenient night off for him to check out his son’s high school debut.