LeBron James’ 10 Defining Moments In The NBA

At a point in his career where he’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, despite still having at least five years of elite-level basketball to play, coming up with only ten defining moments forwas as difficult as you could imagine.

It seems as if a year can’t go by without some portion of the season or playoffs representing a juncture of his career that we’ll end up thinking about when it’s all said and one. We’ll reminisce of these ten moments, and of course others, and speak of him the way we do of the greats from the ’80s or ’90s.

There’s still a lot of basketball for LeBron to play, so there will certainly be more moments to add to the list. The last five years, however, have been as polarizing as any other NBA player with historical merit; not just in terms of success, but in the moments that led to him being recognized as the player he currently is.

Defining moments can’t just be based on success, because a lot of that success derives from events that brought someone to their lowest point. LeBron is nowhere near where he is today without having failed multiple times over his career.

The same applies to essentially all of the greats. The times where they are kicked into an abyss and forced to recollect their mistakes is when they come back stronger and more prepared. The greatest are known as such because they learn from what they do wrong and improve.

The player who ran away with Rookie of the Year in 2003 does not even compare to the four-time MVP and two-time MVP he is today. His efficiency ranks with two players (Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain) who reached what were once thought to be untouchable peaks.

LeBron hasn’t planted his flag in those peaks, yet. Not with so much basketball left to be played. But for now we can relive those moments that have taken us to where we currently are, far away from watching a high schooler in a white suit shake hands with the former commissioner on draft night.

10. LeBron gets swept by the Spurs

It was one of the first moments where LeBron James realized that he was not capable of doing it all; the first moment where he realized that change in the future could be needed.

But before teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to create what may eventually be recognized as a dynasty, LeBron was merely a future MVP and scoring champion hellbent on padding statlines and winning titles.

There was no problem with this at first, which is why we give him the benefit of the doubt in the 2007 Finals, considered by many to be one of the most lopsided in NBA history. While the San Antonio Spurs trotted out future Hall of Famers in Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, LeBron found himself surrounded by Drew Gooden and Daniel Gibson.

Gooden and Gibson, by the way, were the Cavaliers second and third top scorers, respectively, in those Finals. Yet people legitimately questioned why LeBron would leave Cleveland for a Miami team that boasted two Hall of Famers.

James struggled mightily in those Finals. He shot a paltry 36 percent overall, 20 percent from three, and averaged 22 points in four games. Although the last two games were lost by a combined four points, the Cavaliers seemingly stood no chance against the well-rounded, experienced Spurs.

Suddenly, LeBron began to take a stronger look at his teammates. That’s when the demands for a better team began, followed up by the ensuing hasty signings of Mo Williams, Antawn Jamison and Shaquille O’Neal.

While Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh laughed it up on the beach three years later, LeBron began to consider if a homecourt advantage and a few extra millions was really worth it.

9. LeBron throws down the first of many dunks

Consider this tomahawk fast-break dunk against the Sacramento Kings in the 2003-04 opener as a warning to the rest of the league.

The kid fresh out of high school made dunking look too easy. He was as big as a tight end, but glided through the air with the walking-on-air feel of Clyde Drexler and the power of Shawn Kemp. It should have been impossible for someone of that size to get that high and jump from that far, but LeBron would make it a daily occurrence.

As we have come to know, LeBron has become a force to be reckoned with, whether it’s in the open court, in traffic, or in the air. He frightens 7-footers from attempting to block him and is constantly being fouled in the open court because it’s simply easier to foul him than to be demoralized.

Now with the Heat, it’s come to the point where the opponent will give up a wide-open layup to Dwyane Wade or Mario Chalmers than to allow the chance of LeBron going up for an alley-oop.

But there are times when defenders aren’t quick enough to stop a Heat fast break, which leads to plays like this:

Then there are the one-man fast breaks:



The dunks in traffic are always good for a change, too:



And then the downright disgusting:

