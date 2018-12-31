Getty Image

The GOAT argument in the NBA is the most tiresome debate in all of sports. Yet, it never goes away. Part of it is because it’s so difficult to quantify. Comparing personal accolades, individual achievements, or even team success is so problematic because of the different eras, the different opponents, and any other number of factors.

In certain ways, it’s purely arbitrary. For instance, no matter what LeBron James achieves in his career, there are those who will never put him above Michael Jordan in the conversation of the greatest players of all time. It’s an emotional decision, and no amount of data or logic can change people’s minds.

But in LeBron’s case, he personally has a pretty compelling case for himself as the player who stands head and shoulders above the rest, and it all stems back to the Cavs’ magical comeback from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA title.

In the latest episode of “More Than An Athlete” from UNINTERRUPTED, LeBron explained why he believes that feat secured his status as the greatest basketball player of all time.