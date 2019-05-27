A 14-Year-Old Challenged LeBron James To A 3-Point Shooting Contest

05.27.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the first time in eight years, LeBron James is not participating in the NBA Finals. Instead, he’s beating 14-year-olds in 3-point shooting contests.

The contrast is a bit jarring when you think about it, but in James’ defense it’s not like he is roaming area gyms in Los Angeles looking for teenagers to dunk on. This particular incident took place at LA Classic Tournament, where James’ son, Bronny, was playing over the weekend.

A 14-year-old, Gabe Cupps, and teammate of Bronny apparently challenged James to a shooting contest during a break in the action. And James didn’t back down. The two exchange threes back and forth until Cupps misses. James does not.

