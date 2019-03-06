Getty Image

It hasn’t been the type of season many envisioned for LeBron James, who will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005, thus ending his streak of advancing to eight consecutive NBA Finals.

However, James continues his personal march through the league’s record books, and next up is fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list, currently occupied by Michael Jordan. James needs 13 points to pass Jordan, and he’ll get his chance tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

In honor of the historic occasion, you can bet on when James will pass Jordan during the game tonight, specifically during which quarter, via FanDuel Sportsbook.