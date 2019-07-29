There’s Nothing Wrong With LeBron James Dunking At Bronny’s AAU Game

Getty Image

We have officially reached the doldrums of the offseason in the NBA, with free agency all but completed and, at least we think, all the major trades of the offseason done.

As such, there’s not a ton to talk about right now, so when something like video of LeBron James getting extremely hyped at his son’s AAU tournament comes along it becomes a top story. Bronny James, the soon-to-be 15 year old son of the future Hall of Famer, went out to Vegas for a tournament this past weekend and supportive dad LeBron was right there courtside for his games.

Well, sometimes he was on the court too, as he hopped in layup lines with the kids to throw down some massive dunks and lost his shoe on the court celebrating an alley-oop from a pair of Bronny’s teammates during one of the games.