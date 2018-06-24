Getty Image

LeBron James knows a little something about being a teenage prodigy, as he was hailed as the next big thing as early as his freshman year of high school. That experience will come in handy for him now as a father, because his son LeBron James Jr. appears to be following in his footsteps as a 13-year-old.

Because of who his dad is, we’ve been seeing clips of Bronny on the basketball court for years, but recently it’s become apparent that the apple has not fallen far from the tree. Middle school-aged Bronny has shown an advanced array of moves and skills, both as a scorer and as a passer, clearly picking up some of his father’s basketball IQ.

At a recent game, with his dad in the stands, LeBron Jr. went for something we hadn’t ever seen out of him on the basketball court, as he tried to unleash an in-game dunk for the first time. He didn’t quite get up enough to throw it down but it’s pretty incredible to see how close the 13-year-old came to making it and it certainly got the attention of LeBron Sr. in the stands.