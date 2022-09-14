lebron james
LeBron James Called Out The NBA For Getting Its Robert Sarver Punishment 'Wrong'

The NBA announced the results of an independent investigation into Robert Sarver on Tuesday afternoon. Sarver, the longtime owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, was given a year-long suspension by the league and fined $10 million for numerous examples of racism, sexism, and fostering a hostile work environment during his nearly two decades at the helm of the teams. He also has to “complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.”

The league received plenty of criticism for what was viewed to be a light punishment — Sarver only staying away for a year and getting a fine that he can pay off without any issue pales in comparison to, say, Donald Sterling being forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers. And on Wednesday, one of the game’s most authoritative voices spoke out against the league’s approach, as LeBron James tweeted that the NBA “definitely got this wrong” while proclaiming that “we hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it.”

It is worth noting that one of the major reasons Sterling was banned from the league for life was the pressure applied by players, both on the Clippers and elsewhere in basketball, for the hammer to be brought down. NBA commissioner Adam Silver came under fired earlier in the day on Wednesday at a press conference where he was tasked with explaining the league’s decision and was criticized for a number of his answers.

