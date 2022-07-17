lebron james
Twitter
DimeMag

LeBron James Appeared To Cover The Adidas Logo On His Drew League Jersey

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

LeBron James has worn Nike throughout his basketball career after wearing Adidas while he was in high school. James famously signed a contract with Nike right before he entered the NBA, although much has been made of the fact that legendary Adidas executive Sonny Vaccaro wanted his company to offer James a 10-year contract worth $100 million.

That ended up being too rich for some decision makers’ blood, and Nike was able to swoop in and offer James a more lucrative deal that has turned into a lifetime contract. All of that serves as the backdrop for Saturday afternoon’s Drew League game in which James played — the league’s uniforms are made by Adidas, and as noted by several people on Twitter, James looked like he covered up the Adidas logo on his jersey before he played.

Here are some of James’ highlights from the game — it can be hard to see, but you can notice that most of his teammates have an Adidas logo at the center of their chest.

Saturday’s game was the first time James played in Drew League, the annual summer pro-am in Los Angeles, since the 2011 NBA lockout. He teamed up with DeMar DeRozan, who is a fixture at the Drew and also appeared to not have the Adidas logo on his jersey (DeRozan, like James, is a Nike athlete). James was outstanding, earning player of the game honors in a thrilling 104-102 win. James scored 42 points, pulled down 14 rebounds, and registered four steals in his first organized basketball game since April.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×