One ESPN Reporter Says The Lakers Might Land LeBron James And David Fizdale In A Package Deal

01.12.18 2 months ago

LeBron to the Lakers is going to be something you hear about a lot until it either does or does not happen. But with Luke Walton’s place with the Lakers as uncertain as ever, some people might think the next coach of the Lakers might be picked in an effort to get LeBron James to LA.

Rich Eisen had ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst on his radio show on Friday and the current hubub over LaVar Ball’s comments about Walton came up. Eisen asked ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Friday why the Lakers haven’t publicly endorsed Luke Walton after LaVar Ball said he had no control over the team.

Windhorst’s answer was simple: the team doesn’t really want him long-term, but then gave every Lakers fan exactly what they wanted by proposing a theory that LeBron James and another coach on the market, David Fizdale, are possibly coming to LA.

First and foremost, though, Windhorst made it clear that the Lakers had a chance to defend their head coach and only made LaVar Ball look good by not doing so.

