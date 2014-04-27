LeBron James Denies Staring Down Michael Jordan Before Jam

For the last couple years, as LeBron James has cemented his place as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, the debate about where he ranks next to the GOAT, Michael Jordan, has gotten almost as loud as the Kobe-MJ back-and-forth. Their connection took a strange turn last night when most outlets reported James had locked eyes with the former Bulls great during the Heat’s Game 3 win over the Bobcats in Charlotte.

During the third quarter, James got a steal after his former forearm culprit Josh McRoberts lost control of the ball. James picked it up and headed the other way.

While cruising down the court towards the opposite basket, an unimpeded James appeared to turn his gaze to the Bobcats bench where owner Michael Jordan was seated at the far end:

But James downplayed the supposition after the game, denying he had singled out MJ during the play:

“No, no. Don’t start that. Absolutely not, man. Absolutely not,” James said. “I was able to read McRoberts, get a steal and push the lead back up. I absolutely didn’t look at MJ, for sure.”

James ended the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Heat cruised to a 98-85 win to extend a 3-0 fist-round series lead heading into Monday’s Game 4 in Charlotte.

