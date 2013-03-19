LeBron James Destroyed Jason Terry With a Monster Alley Oop

03.18.13 5 years ago

Holy … did you see the fast break alley oop that LeBron James caught on Jason Terry right before halftime a few minutes ago?

I respect Courtney Lee for recognizing the situation and sprinting in to get a dazed Terry up off the deck. It would have only made things worse for JT in the long run if he laid there like was dead while LeBron sauntered around admiring his work.

