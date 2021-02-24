The 2021 NBA All-Star Game’s reserves were announced on Tuesday night, and for the most part, the list of 14 players who will come off the bench in Atlanta next month is pretty justifiable. One rather noteworthy player was unable to make it into the reserves, though, and someone who is going to captain the game decided to show them some love in the aftermath.

LeBron James took to Twitter following the news that Devin Booker was not named an All-Star for the second time in his career. In an attempt to shower him with some praise, James called Booker “the most disrespected player in our league.”

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Ironically enough, there’s a chance that Booker gets in because one of James’ teammates, Anthony Davis, has been dealing with some injury issues and Booker makes a ton of sense as a reserve. But Booker is a guy who oftentimes gets a ton of love from other players for his ability to score and play make for the Suns, and James is joining a chorus of dudes who pay their respects to Booker’s game.

Booker wasn’t the only guy who got some love from James, as he also identified his second most disrespected guy in the NBA: Portland Trail Blazers maestro Damian Lillard.

Followed by Dame Dolla. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Lillard was named a reserve, but he was not named one of the game’s 10 starters. James is not the first player to recognize Lillard in the aftermath of that, as Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks said that he believed Lillard should have started the game over him.