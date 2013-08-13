LeBron James Discusses His Plans Next Summer With Robin Roberts On “Good Morning America”

During ESPN’s ESPY awards last month, LeBron James introduced “Good Morning America” host, Robin Roberts, and escorted her to the stage where accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for courage. Recently, Roberts sat down with LeBron in his hometown of Akron to discuss next summer, his role models growing up and the fleeting nature of a professional athlete’s career.

James â€” as well as his Heatles mates, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh â€” all have early termination options next summer, so there has been plenty of the speculative innuendo about what he might do next year. But the camera-ready LeBron, who has been in the spotlight since he was 15, deflected Robin’s question from Part 1 of their interview about his decision-making process next summer. James said he’s happy in Miami right now and left it at that.

Despite being only 29 years old and in the prime of his career, James also touched on the ephemeral nature of a professional athlete’s career, which generally concludes long before most people elect to retire. Roberts also asked James about the Alex Rodriguez PEDs scandal and the importance of being a role model. James’ own role model growing up was his mother, Gloria James, who raised him as a single mother in Akron and who he still kisses after every game.

