LeBron Unleashes the Beast on the Raptors; The Lakers Lose Dwight Howard

You know you have a good team when you can withstand five three-pointers from Jose Calderon, 36 combined points off the bench from a journeyman (Alan Anderson) and a rookie (Terrence Ross), and a turnover and missed shot from LeBron in the final minute. The Heat somehow did it, going to overtime with Toronto before scoring 11 straight points as LeBron James started hitting the boards with the wrath of God. James’ triple-double (31 points, 10 boards, 11 dimes) and Dwyane Wade‘s best scoring night of the season (35 points) saved the Heat. The Raptors had numerous opportunities to win this one, yet in the end, James and Wade were just a little too good … LeBron’s play in the extra session made up for what he did at the end of regulation. To recap that failure: first, he came off a pick-n-roll with the score tied in the last minute and threw it to the lady made of silicone in the front row. Then on the last possession, James dribbled around for 19 seconds before missing a weak pull-up jumper at the buzzer … Is there a way we can force Terrence Ross into the slam dunk contest? Ross had another highlight last night that scared some of the women and children on the baseline … Matching up Denver’s penchant for getting into the lane and scoring with the Rockets’ unfamiliarity with a thing known as “defense” and it wasn’t a surprise to see the Nuggets turn the third quarter into their own layup drill. They won the game, 105-95, and went on a 22-7 third quarter run to blow it open behind Ty Lawson (21 points) and, surprisingly, Wilson Chandler (20 points) …. For your nightly JaVale McGee highlight/lowlight: near the end of the third quarter, McGee pulled off an up-and-under in the lane, finishing with a lob to himself off the glass. It might’ve been the nastiest highlight of the season … Are the Wizards finally learning how to play real basketball? They lost last night in Utah, but they came all the way back from more than 20 points down in one of the toughest arenas to play in, and did it despite Nene shooting 3-for-14. Paul Millsap (16 points, 15 rebounds) was the best player on the floor all night. Fittingly, he made the baseline jumper that iced it in the last minute of Utah’s four-point win … In other scores from last night, Golden State came from behind to win another close game, 104-99, this time over Oklahoma City. Stephen Curry (31 points, seven dimes, the biggest steal of the game in the closing moments) and David Lee (22 points, 12 boards) got it done against Kevin Durant (33 points, nine assists), much of it having to do with Russell Westbrook (3-for-16 shooting) throwing up a terrible game; LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 to lead everyone during Portland’s surprising 20-point smackdown of the Pacers; and in Phoenix’s 106-96 win over the Kings, Luis Scola had 21 points and seven boards … Keep reading to hear about the fun point guard matchup that went down in San Antonio last night …
LeBron Unleashes the Beast on the Raptors; The Lakers Lose Dwight Howard
uproxx 01.24.13 6 years ago
