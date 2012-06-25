LeBron James’ ‘Earned Not Given’ T-Shirt Is Releasing

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
06.24.12 6 years ago

If you can’t get enough of the newest NBA Finals MVP (still sounds weird to say, right?), then be on the lookout for some of the newest LeBron James gear. James recently wore the white version of this “Earned Not Given” t-shirt on ESPN, and now it appears Nike is going to be releasing the hyped shirt in three different colorways.

On June 27, the shirt will be releasing at major retailers in three separate colorways – white, black and red – for a price of $30.

Will you buy a shirt?

