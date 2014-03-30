LeBron James Finally Met Ebony Nettles-Bey

Earlier this year, a social media campaign, #LeBronMeetEboy, started for Ebony Nettles-Bey, a Wisconsin high school basketball player with Stage 4 Cancer. Before the Bucks game on Saturday, Nettles-Bey met LeBron James, snapped pictures with the whole team, led the Heat out onto the floor and shot some hoops with ‘Bron during warmups.

Here’s the caption to LeBron’s IG post about meeting Ebony:

Tonight I had the privilege of meeting and making someone dream come dream. Basketball has put me in position that I will never take for granted. Being a hero to this girl Ebony is the reason that I keep going every single day! She was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer out of nowhere towards the end of last year and force her to be home schooled and away from her friends. But didn’t stop her from doing what she loves more than anything and that’s playing basketball at Verona High outside of Milwaukee. Ebony your strength, courage and energy is out of this world and u will win and defeat this. I just know it! Love you forever and I got your back and front! #EbonyMetLeBron #CancerWho #EbonyEqualsStrong #StriveForGreatness

(Instagram/miamiheat; Instagram/kingjames)

