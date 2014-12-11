LeBron James Is Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Thunder, Kevin Durant

Our favorite individual matchup of every NBA season only happens twice a year. In 2014-2015, we might get it even less than that. Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is a game-time decision for tonight’s contest against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

LeBron James missed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ morning shootaround Thursday in order to receive treatment on “general soreness” in his left knee, according to the team. He will be a game-time decision when the Cavs attempt to extend their winning streak to nine games Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If James can’t go versus the reigning MVP, it would be his first absence of the season. The nearly 30 year-old LeBron ranks second in minutes per game this season behind the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler despite preseason expectations that his playing time would be monitored.

James is 10-3 against Durant in the regular season all-time, and also took four of five games from the Thunder’s franchise player in the 2012 NBA Finals. LeBron has gotten the better of KD statistically during their regular season battles, too: the former averages 28.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game on 53.6 percent shooting compared to the latter’s 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 48.3 percent from the field.

Cleveland has won eight consecutive games while Oklahoma City – spurred by the returns of Durant and Russell Westbrook – are winners of three straight. The next and final scheduled meeting between these teams is January 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Cavaliers and Thunder tip-off at 8:00 EST on TNT.

