LeBron James: I Can Be a 90/50/40 Player If I Want To

Would you doubt LeBron James if he set a statistical goal and went after it? [Judging by the negative reaction to this by thousands of people, maybe you don’t think of LeBron as highly as we do…]
A few minutes ago at Miami Heat media availability, James said he thinks he could mirror the super-efficient offensive season that was just put together by Kevin Durant if he wanted to.
From Chris Tomasson, a Fox Sports/NBA writer who covers the Heat:
LeBron’s quote: “I can achieve anything if I just make it a goal of mine. I never made it a goal of mine. If I decided to do it, I can make it happen.”
If there’s anyone who can do it not just once, but for multiple seasons, it’s LeBron. The big issue seems to be his FT%. He’s just a 75% free throw shooter for his career…
Do you agree?
Lebron ended the season with 56-41-75
*75-56-41
He’ll need to go to “Mark Price’s School for Free Throws” if he’s going to make that happen.
Pretty sure threes aren’t the issue… he is an elite three point shooter % wise. It’s his 75% free throw shooting that will hold him back.
yep, you’re right.
elite three point shooter?
If he wanted too? Why wouldn’t you want too?
Coz hero ball aint the ultimate end goal.. And you cant have a championship team riding coat tails or you end up like cavs..mavs..thunder
What, I Don’t Get Your Comment, So Shooting A Better Free Throw Percentage Is Now Her Makes Sense
i didn’t understand a lick of what you just said. but i say again… improved FT percentages help but they aren’t what wins you rings… he focused on developing his post game .. waaay more important than improving FT shooting… and developing good team synergy… waaay more important than FT stats.
That is ridiculous. As much as he is on the line, raising his FT % is VERY IMPORTANT. Why do you think Ray is helping him become a better FT shooter?
You need to replace Spo and take over Leb’s training because FT is what will get him the next ring lol
What does hero ball have to do with raising your free throw percentage…?
raising FT %’s ain’t what wins championships…. they can help, but he ain’t a rubbish FT performer either.
Because he wants to leave it for next season so he can get his 5th MVP based on his shooting percentage from the field 3p and FT if it improves drastically.
With Allen by his side we could potentially see a 90-60-40 season soon.
Yea…right. So basically Lebron just told us that being a better free throw shooter has never been one if his goals…
First of all I hope your name isn’t Orville. Wow! How many guys have done what he has in their first 9 seasons. Kobe didn’t, he has played every position on the floor except center. MJ hasn’t done that. If he doesn’t have 90% free throw average. Who in the league is better. Bubb
What do Kobe and MJ have to do with LeBron’s consistently average free throw shooting?
thank you! lol
This is why people hate Lebron, because of comments like that. Is Lebron the best right now? No doubt. Can he DEFEND every position? Yes (that very concept was born because of Scottie Pippen). Could he shoot 90% from the line after average 75 his WHOLE CAREER? Hell no…nobody misses free throws on purpose.
Wait, so people hate someone because of what some random commenter says about them in the comment sections of websites? That’s sad as hell. Is that why you hate him, just your opinion, or just something you pulled out of your ass?
So it was never Lebron’s goal to be a good FT shooter?
Lol apparently not.
Every good player has focused on a priority in training camp. Look at all their careers free throw percentage was the last thing to perfect. Lebron is on que
Name me one player who went from a career 75% FT shooter to 90% in one season.
It could mean it is not his priority over say, perfecting his post moves and defense, both of which have kept on improving and are where he’s better than KD.
That’s fine. But a career 75% FT shooter is not all of a sudden going to shoot 90% just because he feels like it.
You must’ve missed the part where he’s been taking lessons from Ray Allen. As Ruel said, its in the queue of things to do, but not at the very top. Perfectly reasonable.
You must’ve missed my point too. I don’t care if he’s working with Ray. LeBron has never come close to hitting 80% in a season. He’s not all of a sudden going to hit 90% even if he makes it a priority
Whatever you say Nostradamus
Nostradamus….I like it!
Then do it. He’s already the top dawg. Make it a goal, and quit slacking, asshole.
He will be the greatest in our lifetime. If LBJ say it, then he will make it happen. This guy is big as Karl Malone and fast as Kenny smith. Let’s just watch this kid and stop trying to find flaws. The hate will make him great!
Hate to be a realist, but people that average 90 for a season (The Reggie’s, the Nash’s, Allen’s, BIRDS) are typically great shooters. As much as LeBron has improved his jumper, its doubtful that he will make 9 out of every 10 free throws for a season.
It will never happen
Move over Moses, Chris Callihan has some truths set in his stoned head.
LeBron has gotten better every year since he’s been in the league. He’s simply amazing. So if he said he can do it, he can! And with Ray Allen by his side helping him with his mechanics, there’s no stopping him from becoming a 90% free throw shooter. His goal this season was to win DPOY which was given to Marc Gasol. He was robbed. Gasol is a fantastic payer but not the defensive super lebron is on a nightly basis.
That’s ignorant lebron isn’t even in the top 10 for being the best defensive player in the league and he can’t just become a 90% free throw shooter if he already wanted to be one he would have already done it
Each year LeBron has improved some how. This next season will be about his FT% and it will lead him to his 5th MVP.
all i see is 90 lies, 50 flops, 40 excuses
I think the only way for LeBron to repeat as MVP next season is to shoot a much better percentage from the FT , I mean that might be the only aspect of his game that he can improve on. You never know with LeBron tho, he might very well shoot 60% from the field next year lol
whether he’ll b able to do it or not, I’ll leave that for him to attempt, but if he does achieve this, Michael Jordan better start accepting the fact that LeBron will “possibly” take his spot as the GOAT to ever play the game… either way, let this playoff be done cuz u never kno how things turns out… #fanofthegame
MJ is unmatched ….6 for 6 in nba finals, no games 7 ever….lebron has already failed to mirror that by losing 2 nba finals already
Him and Ray Allen have been working on free throws.
LOL, I thought he meant 90 PPG, 50 RPG and 40 APG…
Kevin Durant has done this already
So he’s been missing shots and freebies on purpose? He’s a great ball player, but that’s just an idiotic statement.
I agree. Although he’s never specifically set 90% as a goal, all great competitors are attempting to MAKE free throws, every time they step up to the line. Is he planning to apply a more disciplined shooting technique? Improve focus? Try harder? Actually try to make ALL free throws as opposed to MOST of them? If he says he can improve by 15 percentage points – and he can do it – his teammates should demand that he shut his mouth and “just do it.” As in right now. In the 2013 playoffs. I hope LeBron was misquoted, as this makes him seem like an idiot.
He could get close but he won’t do it. As stated he won’t pull off the free throws. Talented guy anyhow. I do prefer Durant though. That’s a classy low key guy there and he’s a beast on the court.
I could beat LeBron in a game of 1-on-1 if I wanted to. I just don’t want to.
Yes because you’re hiding behind your computer spouting nonsense.
Wow very good, did you detect the exact, sarcastic point of my comment yourself, or did your ask your mommy for help? Or are you just a pathetic Miami fan whose self-worth is so tied up in a game that you feel compelled to go through these old forum posts and bash everyone that doesn’t want to lick the bottom of LeBron’s sneakers as badly as you want to?
*you
Learn your grammar before you reply, I’m only bashing on to people who can’t even respect a player. And actually you’re just describing yourself getting angry on me because i’m a fan of Lebron.
Hahah.. Only 1 championship..Couldn’t win it on his own team.. I guess that’s what he wants… LMFAO
Really? That hate statement is really old, do you have a better argument than that?
This is almost as arrogant as him saying he should be dpoy when he doesn’t even guard the other teams best player.
Actually he’s All-NBA Defensive First Team.
the fact that lebron said he could do it if he made it a goal is just funny to me who in the world doesnt want to be a 90-50-40 player, some things cant change no matter how hard you try, what he is gonna say next he can dunk from halfcout if he wanted to
i dont understand why people say “if i want to do this, i can.” if you can then why not?