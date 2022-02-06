After missing the Los Angeles Lakers‘ last five games, LeBron James will return to the lineup for their nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Lakers will invite the New York Knicks to Crypto.com Arena in a matchup between two teams looking for a spark as we get into the second half of the season, and Los Angeles will get one in the form of their former NBA Finals MVP.

The team announced prior to tip that James will not just suit up, he’ll be in the team’s starting lineup.

James last took the floor on Jan. 25 against the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, he’s been on the sideline due to lingering issues with his knee — James underwent an MRI and it was determined that there was some swelling that needed to be tended to. He has missed the team’s last five games, and in that time, Los Angeles has gone 1-4.

Despite playing in 36 of the team’s 53 games this season due to injuries, James has been nothing short of magnificent for the Lakers. James is averaging 29.1 points per game — his best mark since 2009-10 — with 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 36.6 minutes a night.

The game between the Lakers and Knicks tips off at 8:30 a.m. EST on ABC.