LeBron James Is Taking Marketing To A Whole New Level

In the crowded media space we all live in, it’s tough to grab consumers’ attention. But it’s safe to say that Sheets energy strips, co-founded by LeBron James, did just that when they popped up on the scene in late April. Since then, they’ve continued to make waves in their untraditional approach to sales and marketing.

Today, Sheets announced the company’s first automated retail consumer experience, which will enable people in stadiums, arenas, malls and office buildings to purchase four-packs ($3) or 10-packs ($6), as well as branded hats and t-shirts ($20 each). The kiosks will also educate consumers through two embedded plasma screens and allow for brand messaging to change daily. To start, the machines will only be located in high-profile locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida.

“We are always looking for unique ways to break through the clutter of traditional marketing campaigns,” says Warren Struhl, CEO of PureBrands, the owner of Sheets. “Sheets are all about convenience and simplicity. Sheets can fit into your wallet, pocket, or purse. Automated kiosks are the perfect way for us to increase awareness of the brand and make it easier for anyone to ‘take a Sheet’ on-the-go.”

But this is just the beginning. Last month, Sheets announced a partnership with Budget Rent A Car in Atlanta that will allow renters to get a significant discount when driving a rental car wrapped with Sheets branding. Wrap Media Group, who came up with the idea, decided to launch the campaign in Atlanta because the city has a large rental car market and hosts one of the busiest airports in the country.

“Like many other entrepreneurial ventures, this was conceived on a cocktail napkin in a restaurant,” says David Berke, COO of Wrap Media Group. “We’ve developed a new and unique way for brands to interact with their consumer audiences. The ability to integrate wrapped vehicles, product placement and online interaction into one solution is unparalleled.”

Adds Struhl: “Not only will renters be getting a discounted rental rate and be exposed to our brand, these vehicles will also be seen by thousands of people traveling on roadways and at restaurants, shopping malls, attractions, parks, beachfronts and other popular destinations.”

The cars can be booked online until November.

