The 2021 NBA All-Star Game, despite objections from a handful of players, is scheduled to take place next month in Atlanta. As we barrel towards the full rosters being announced, the league is continuing with its tradition of doing frequent updates of how voting stands among fans, whose vote counts for 50 percent of the weighting to determine which players will participate in the game.

Much like the first round of voting, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences — James, with 4.37 million, is ahead of Durant’s 4.23 million. They, along with Steph Curry, were the only players to eclipse 2 million votes, and this time around, that trio has continued to have a leg-up on the competition in their respective conferences/positions by being the only players to eclipse 4 million. Three other players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic — have hit the 3 million vote mark, and while he hasn’t gotten to that point, Bradley Beal leads all Eastern Conference guards with a tick over 2.5 million.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1359910560821874691

Along with fan voting, players and media members will also have a role in determining who will participate in the festivities in Atlanta on March 7. Both players and media will make up 25 percent of the vote. Should these voting trends continue, this would mark the first year since 2018 that someone other than Antetokounmpo would serve as the captain of the team that takes on James’ side.