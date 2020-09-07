The second round of the NBA Playoffs has had a touch of a different feel during games as the arenas have dozens more people in them now thanks to the addition of family members to the Bubble.

There are moms and babies, spouses, and parents now sitting socially distanced courtside for games, which has led to some heartwarming moments — like Marcus Morris Sr. going to hold his baby after a great first half — and also some awkward ones as now when players start yelling and jawing into the general void of the fanless arena, they are, in fact, yelling at players’ families. LeBron James is among those that welcomed in a loved one this week as his wife, Savannah, is now in the Disney Bubble, but the James Gang did not travel en masse to Orlando, as Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri are all still at home in Los Angeles.

Given the presence of many children in the Bubble — albeit, most of them very small children — LeBron was asked about the decision not to have his kids join him in Orlando, and explained that there’s simply not enough things for them to do.

Question from @taniaganguli — why did you decide not to bring your kids. LeBron: “There’s nothing for them to do.” As a bubble-dweller, I felt this. pic.twitter.com/xHflC0NE6n — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 7, 2020

“There’s nothing for them to do,” James said, matter of factly. “I mean, I’ve got a 16-year-old. I mean, he’s going to sit in the bubble and do what? I’ve got a 13-year-old. He’s going to do what? Five-year-old girl. There’s nothing for her to do. The park isn’t open. I mean, there’s only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here. There’s nothing for them to do here. Go outside, come back in, go outside, come back in. They can stay in L.A., and they’re great. There’s literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid-friendly place, let’s be honest.”

Given that James plans on staying in the Bubble through mid-October for a Lakers run to the Finals, it makes sense that he wouldn’t want to drag his kids on a month-and-a-half long excursion to a hotel. The amenities of the Orlando Bubble likely don’t match that of the James residence in L.A., and while LeBron would love to see his kids and have them around, he’s not exactly in a position right now to entertain them constantly with his focus on the Lakers playoff run.