For many NBA fans, it’s going to take a while to get used to the idea of LeBron James in a Lakers uniform. It’s not so much the fact of him being on a different team. He’s done that before with the Heat, and we all adjusted to it eventually. It’s more about the optics of it, and that’s partially because we associate certain players so strongly with the franchise where they made their name.

The Lakers are such a historic franchise with so many legendary players that the thought of yet another all-time great joining their ranks is just a lot to process. But again, we’ll all adjust eventually. We have no other choice.

Unlike with his transition to Miami, however, we won’t also have to adjust to seeing LeBron in an entirely new jersey number. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, he’ll continue wearing the No. 23 that he’s worn throughout both of his stints in Cleveland, although he will apparently also pay homage to his time with the Heat by wearing the No. 6 in practice.