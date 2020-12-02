The King is going to remain in his court for a little while longer.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have come to terms on a maximum contract extension. The deal tacks on two years and $85 million to James’ current deal, which Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports notes means that James is signed with the Lakers through the 2022-23 campaign.

While all eyes in L.A., at least the purple and gold half, have been on whether or not Anthony Davis will stick around long-term — the All-NBA big man is an unrestricted free agent, but it is believed that he is going to agree to a deal of some length with the Lakers — James was able to solidify his future in the City of Angels. He joined the team as a free agent prior to the 2018-19 season, and while that year ended prematurely due to an injury, he came back with a vengeance this time around. James averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a league and career-best mark 10.2 assists a night this year, and of course, led the Lakers to an NBA championship, which ended with him being named MVP.

The intrigue continues to be on Davis, who of course shares and agent with James in Rich Paul. But at the very least, we now know that if Davis decides to stay in Los Angeles, he’ll have his superstar running mate next to him for a long, long time.