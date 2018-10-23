LeBron James Delivered His First Signature Lakers Moment To Send The Spurs To Overtime

LeBron James didn’t take too much time to have his impact felt in Los Angeles. In his first game in a Lakers uniform he put on a dunk show for the ages in Portland, but after two games he still didn’t have a win and he needed that signature moment. A shot that would remind everybody, oh right, this is LeBron James the greatest basketball player in the world and he’ll always do what he wants when he wants.

Monday night against the Spurs, James did just that. With San Antonio controlling most of the game, but barely holding on to their lead, James took the ball with time winding down. He calmly walked up the court and assessed the situation. The conclusion James reached? Just fire and shoot. Bang. Tie game.

