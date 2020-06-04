LeBron James has been incredibly vocal on social media over the past several days as protests over the death of George Floyd take over the country, even going so far as to return to his past criticisms of Laura Ingraham of Fox News. The tweet from James centered on the difference in coverage between his comments on social justice and police brutality differed from Drew Brees’ recent comments, at least on Ingraham’s show.

Rather than argue with Ingraham, James reminded his followers that he won’t stop until he sees change in the world.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

After infamously demanding that James “shut up and dribble” after James’ spoke out against president Donald Trump in an episode of “Rolling with the Champion,” Ingraham pivoted dramatically in defending Brees’ (a white quarterback) right to speak out.

“He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling means to him,” Ingraham said. “He’s a person.”

The stark contrast was brought to light in a viral tweet with more than 9 million views. But it’s more than just the language used by Ingraham. When James voiced his opinion about the failings of Trump, Ingraham mocked him and called into the question the value of the voice of “someone who gets paid … to bounce a ball.” Yet when off-base remarks on protesting and racial justice came out of the mouth of Brees, Ingraham found it necessary to let her viewers know that Brees was a human being.

There is a big critique of Ingraham that could go here if this was, in any way, an earnest position and not a bad-faith attack that stems from what both Brees and James said, in addition to the color of their skin. However, it’s not hard to see through what has led to the variance in approach to the two athletes’ stances on topics outside the sports world.