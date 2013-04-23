LeBron James Makes Ray Allen and Mario Chalmers do Pushups at Practice

It is not a good idea to play LeBron James [We are all watching] in shooting games after practice. He will beat you. And he will make you pay for it.

Check out this video from Heat practice yesterday: LeBron beats Ray Allen and Mario Chalmers in a game of “Around the World.” The stakes? Pushups and the stated notion that they should be glad they weren’t playing for money:

And it has to be pointed out: Who on this planet is beating Ray Allen in shooting competitions??

