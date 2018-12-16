Getty Image

Maybe the most incredible aspect of LeBron James’ basketball playing career is how he’s managed to live up to or exceed the expectations that were placed on him when he was some high school kid in Northeast Ohio. For example, here is a video package ESPN aired before his first nationally televised game at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

The broadcast open to @KingJames' first nationally televised game in 2002 👀 pic.twitter.com/7jFAmzhkti — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 12, 2018

In the time since then, James has gone on to win just about everything a basketball player can win, all while holding the title of the best basketball player in the world for an extended period of time. Now, instead of being viewed as someone who has to live up to being the next big thing, he is compared to the players in that above video for what he’s accomplished in his career.

Still, as James is climbing up various career leaderboards, he’s at a point where he’s doing some personal reflection. For example, James and the Lakers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, and the next name he’s slated to pass on the NBA’s all-time scoring list is none other than the team’s owner, Michael Jordan. This led to James recalling the first time he ever met the Hall of Fame guard back in 2001 to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.