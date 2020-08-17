LeBron’s More Than A Vote Coalition Issued A Call To Action For Fans

The stated mission of NBA players coming into the Bubble in Orlando was to continue keeping the issues of systemic racism facing the Black community, from police brutality to voter suppression, at the forefront of conversation even as the season restarted. It was a concern that led to discussion about whether restarting the season at all was the right move, but once they moved forward with the Bubble, players have done as promised and continue to use pre- and postgame press conferences to speak out on injustices happening around the country.

For LeBron James, he’s taken up the issue of voting rights and Black voter suppression in recent months, launching the More Than A Vote coalition that has brought in some of the top athletes from around the world of sports to shine light on the obstacles and suppression tactics used against Black voters. On Monday, More Than A Vote ran an open letter on The Undefeated issuing a call to action for fans that are getting ready to settle in for the NBA Playoffs, offering things they can do to fight voter suppression and pull down the barriers to voting in the Black community.

The letter highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic will be used as a suppression tactic, with polling locations likely to be shut down, creating longer lines and wait times in areas that are heavily Black that already battle these issues. It’s why the coalition has worked with stadiums and arenas to make them official polling locations, offering resources and a guide for how more stadiums can go through the process to become a voting location.

For us, though, the letter outlines a number of things we can do to try and alleviate some of the voter suppression that figures to run rampant come November. The first, of course, is to vote and ensure we are registered to vote, but they go much further than just suggesting voting as the solution.

For those who are young and healthy, volunteer to work the polls on Election Day. The average poll worker is 60 years old. Most cannot risk COVID-19 to ensure we can vote. Our grandparents, parents, aunties and uncles are being asked to risk their lives to open a polling location? No way. And don’t just volunteer to work polls, but volunteer to work in the most vulnerable communities where you are needed. Second, volunteer your time and money to an organization mobilizing for this fight. More Than A Vote is partnering with NAACP Legal Defense Fund, When We All Vote, Fair Fight and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. These groups and others like them are in our community fighting for our people and they need all the help they can get. Third, share information that will educate, energize and protect Black voters. Use your influence to create change. Use your social media to share accurate information about how to vote and where to vote safely. Follow the groups we listed above, as well as More Than A Vote. We are all sharing critical and accurate information. Do not recklessly post B.S. from unknown places. Take this election seriously. Become trusted community leaders and activists who help keep our people informed and empowered.

The first suggestion is one that will be vital, as getting more young people signed up to serve as polling workers would be a huge step towards keeping polling locations open. It’s something I don’t think is thought of very often as an option for people to do, but it is critical to the success of elections to simply staff these polling places.

Beyond that, the other two suggestions are far more easily worked into your daily life. Giving to the right organizations to help disenfranchised voters is something anyone with the financial means can do, and everyone can get better at thinking critically and avoiding blindly sharing information without checking into it first. Misinformation is one of the greatest threats to this election and sharing accurate information online — and flagging things that are not true — is very important.