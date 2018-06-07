ABC

The Cavaliers came out on fire to start Game 3, enjoying their first game of the NBA Finals back home in Cleveland as they jumped out to an early 12-4 lead on the Warriors in the first three minutes of action.

Kevin Love and J.R. Smith both hit threes after poor shooting nights in Game 2, which was a good sign for Cleveland, but the exclamation point on the early run was an absolutely ridiculous play from LeBron James.

James found himself in a scramble situation at the elbow after JaVale McGee poked the ball away from him with five seconds on the shot clock. LeBron scooped up the ball, pump-faked McGee, and then threw the ball hard off the glass while exploding to the hoop, throwing down a filthy dunk off his own alley-oop and sending the crowd into a frenzy.