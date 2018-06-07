The Cavaliers came out on fire to start Game 3, enjoying their first game of the NBA Finals back home in Cleveland as they jumped out to an early 12-4 lead on the Warriors in the first three minutes of action.
Kevin Love and J.R. Smith both hit threes after poor shooting nights in Game 2, which was a good sign for Cleveland, but the exclamation point on the early run was an absolutely ridiculous play from LeBron James.
James found himself in a scramble situation at the elbow after JaVale McGee poked the ball away from him with five seconds on the shot clock. LeBron scooped up the ball, pump-faked McGee, and then threw the ball hard off the glass while exploding to the hoop, throwing down a filthy dunk off his own alley-oop and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••►!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
❥———————————————————-━━━❥
Boom Shaka laka
Some more of the same from refs… Durant gets the benefit of every suspect touch foul & LeBron doesn’t get the “benefit” of having ACTUAL fouls on him called. Zero foul shots for Cleveland in the first half… ZERO!!
OH NOEZ! Poor poor poor poor Leblad! It’s so unfair! I’m boycotting the NBA forever!
K. Durant pts 43 15-23 3pt 6-9 FT 7-7
Has GOATy McFlop ever been that accurate in his entire life?
I always wondered when Blake Griffin would make this play during games how it wasn’t a violation. When a player wants to intentionally miss a free-throw they have to hit the rim. Why is it not the same?
It’s telling that Leflop’s best play of the night is giving himself an assist. Gotta pad those stats!