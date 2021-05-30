Here’s the thing with LeBron James: He is still capable of doing things on a nightly basis that don’t make all that much sense. This is despite being 36 years old and in his 18th season as a professional basketball player. Even though he’s still not quite back to being LeBron. James. during the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns while he’s working to get back into game shape post-ankle injury, he’s always going to have the potential to do something particularly ludicrous at a given time.

Our latest example of this came on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 of the series. James had the ball on the elbow, took a screen from Andre Drummond, and began to make his way into the paint. His doing this drew the attention of Cameron Johnson, who was previously checking Ben McLemore in the corner.

James, despite driving into two dudes, realized this. He also realized that McLemore relocated to just above the break for what would have been a clean look from downtown. Because of this, James jumped and threw an insane pass to McLemore, who was able to set his feet, rise, fire, and knock down the triple.

This LeBron pass is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/I73KYIHxvr — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 30, 2021

We should probably be used to stuff like this by now, but seriously, how on earth did LeBron pull this off?