LeBron James Talks Owning A Team: ‘I Want A Team In Vegas’

LeBron James is still playing basketball at a remarkably high level for someone who is 37 years old. While the Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs this past season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, and when he hasn’t dealt with injuries or illness in recent years has still looked like one of the best players in the world.

Still, Father Time is undefeated and James is getting closer and closer to losing that battle. He doesn’t have to start thinking about what he’ll do after his NBA career — in large part because he is already involved in numerous off-court things that should make his transition into his post-playing days more natural — but on an upcoming episode of The Shop, James once again went into a particular thing he wants to pursue: owning an NBA team.

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

“I wanna own a team,” James said. “Yeah, I wanna buy a team for sure.”

This isn’t a big surprise, because James is already involved in sports ownership through his stake in Fenway Sports Group and has said a few times in the past that this is one of his goals. But this clip is unique because James brought up the city where he wants to become an owner.

“I want a team in Vegas,” James said. “I want the team in Vegas.”

Las Vegas — which the league heads to every year for its Summer League — has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for an NBA team in the past, and in recent years, teams in the NHL, NFL, and WNBA have started to call the city home.