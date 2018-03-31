LeBron James Passed Michael Jordan For Most Consecutive Games Scoring In Double Figures

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.30.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James has himself admitted that he’s forever chasing the specter of Michael Jordan. Given his incredible talent and the innumerable accomplishments he’s racked up over the course of his career, the comparisons are, quite frankly, inevitable.

And as long as LeBron keeps passing milestones that once formerly belonged to the GOAT, we’ll keep measuring his resume against him.

LeBron added another one to that ever-growing list on Friday night in a home game against the Pelicans when he logged double figures in scoring in his 867th consecutive game, surpassing Jordan for No. 1 all-time on that list.

