LeBron On Paul George Concussion: “All Of Us Would Have Played”

Although Paul George and the Indiana Pacers have faced widespread criticism for the way they handled the the concussion he suffered in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James still claims most players would stay in the game after sustaining such an injury. “I think all of us would have played through it under the circumstances,” James said on Thursday.

As originally reported by Brett Pollakoff of ProBasketballTalk, James said the stakes make George’s situation unique:

“I think every last player in the Final Four would have played through it,” James said. “This is the conference finals, and obviously, a concussion is very serious. Our concussion test is not as extensive as the NFL. It doesn’t happen as much. I think all of us would have played through it under the circumstances.”

The toughness of George, James, and their NBA contemporaries is certainly not in question, but the league has a concussion protocol in place for a reason – brain injuries are not to be taken lightly, especially when they’re the result of a knee to the back of the head from a man the size of Dwyane Wade.

George rejoined the Pacers at practice today, but his status for Saturday’s Game 3 is still unknown, and we detailed the protocol and decision for a return earlier this week.

