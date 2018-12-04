Getty Image

However premature, there’s been a lot of talk lately about the possibility of LeBron James staying in the NBA long enough to one day playing alongside his eldest son, LeBron James Jr. Bronny is now 14 and quickly becoming a high school hoops phenom in his own right.

He made his junior varsity debut at Crossroads High School in Los Angeles on Monday, dropping 27 points and leading his team to a 61-48 victory as dad looked on. He also threw down his first official in-game dunk as a 5’10 high schooler.

The elder LeBron has every reason to be proud of his son’s accomplishments and his rapid development as a young basketball player, but thing that’s touched him the most is that both Bronny and Bryce Maximus have decided to wear his jersey numbers, No. 23 and No. 6, respectively.