LeBron James Reaches 20,000 Points (Video)

#Video #LeBron James
01.17.13 6 years ago

Just a few minutes after notching the 5,000th assist of his career (see video below), LeBron James reaches 20,000-points for his career with this historic tough, double-pump jumper.

At 28 years and 17 days old, LeBron becomes the youngest player in NBA history to crack that 20,000-point barrier, joining 38 other players in the club (including teammate Ray Allen).

It should be noted that his entry into the 5,000-assist club puts him in an even more rare 20,000-point, 5,000-assist, 5,000-rebound group with only 10 other players in NBA history.

Here’s that dime:

