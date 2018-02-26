LeBron James Was Upset With Officials Following The Cavs’ Loss To The Spurs

02.25.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

The honeymoon period in Cleveland could be nearing its inevitable end. With their loss on Sunday to a Spurs team still without its best player in Kawhi Leonard, the Cavs are now 3-2 since their new pups came over at the trade deadline and are exhibiting some of the same defensive miscues that have plagued them all season.

They were neck and neck with San Antonio in the first half, but the Spurs outscored them 60-41 the rest of the way en route to a decisive 110-94 win.

LeBron James was spectacular despite the loss, coming just one assist shy of a triple double as he finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and nine dimes, but in the process, he got to the line just four times, while his team as a whole had just 14 attempts overall. Comparing that to the Spurs’ 32 free-throw attempts, he wasn’t shy about voicing his displeasure at that disparity to reporters after the game.

